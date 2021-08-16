Suspect in Mercedes nabbed with 56 pounds of marijuana behind shuttered store

A suspect in a Mercedes was nabbed with 56 pounds of packaged marijuana behind a shuttered store in Wildwood.

A Wildwood police officer was on patrol shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday when he spotted three vehicles turn off their headlights behind the Winn-Dixie grocery store which closed its doors in 2014 near the intersection of U.S. 301 and State Road 44.

The officer watched through a pair of binoculars as individuals moved in between the vehicles with “a sense of urgency,” according to the arrest report. As the officer approached the vehicles, two fled the scene, with one of them nearly hitting his patrol vehicle.

A gray 2016 Mercedes GLA250 remained as the driver, 27-year-old Renaldo Angelo Penn, fled on foot. After he was taken into custody, he claimed he did not know who owned the Mercedes, which was registered in Orlando. He had a Georgia driver’s license.

There were two large black bags in the Mercedes, containing vacuum-sealed packages containing marijuana. There were 50 packages weighing 1.13 pounds for a total weight of 56 pounds.

He was arrested on a felony charge of marijuana trafficking. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.