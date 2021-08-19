94.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Hacienda Hills Country Club neighbors to get first look at planned apartments

By Meta Minton

Neighbors of the demolished Hacienda Hills Country Club will get a first look at a planned apartment complex at the site.

The unveiling of a site plan for the apartment complex at the property off Morse Boulevard will take place between 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 in Room 102 at The Villages Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza. Villagers living within 500-feet of the Hacienda Hills Country Club site have been invited to the meeting by Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold.

Villagers watched with some sadness in July 2020 as the Hacienda Hills Country Club was demolished.

It was a little over a year ago that furious residents were aghast when the Amenity Authority Committee voted 4-1 to hand over hundreds of amenity privileges to the future apartment dwellers at the Hacienda Hills site.

At the time, a representative of the Developer said the apartment complex would include a swimming pool open to all residents of The Villages as well as a restaurant.

Villager Patsy Oburn, who is rallying neighbors to attend next week’s meeting, raised an eyebrow when a legal notice published in The Villages Daily Sun advertising the meeting did not include any mention of a restaurant.

“We await the current status and are prepared to fight for this,” Oburn said.

She and her neighbors are also insisting on a design that will lessen the intrusiveness of the apartment complex. They are hoping for some privacy as well as light and noise abatement.

