Hacienda Hills Country Club neighbors to get first look at planned apartments

Neighbors of the demolished Hacienda Hills Country Club will get a first look at a planned apartment complex at the site.

The unveiling of a site plan for the apartment complex at the property off Morse Boulevard will take place between 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 in Room 102 at The Villages Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza. Villagers living within 500-feet of the Hacienda Hills Country Club site have been invited to the meeting by Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold.

It was a little over a year ago that furious residents were aghast when the Amenity Authority Committee voted 4-1 to hand over hundreds of amenity privileges to the future apartment dwellers at the Hacienda Hills site.

At the time, a representative of the Developer said the apartment complex would include a swimming pool open to all residents of The Villages as well as a restaurant.

Villager Patsy Oburn, who is rallying neighbors to attend next week’s meeting, raised an eyebrow when a legal notice published in The Villages Daily Sun advertising the meeting did not include any mention of a restaurant.

“We await the current status and are prepared to fight for this,” Oburn said.

She and her neighbors are also insisting on a design that will lessen the intrusiveness of the apartment complex. They are hoping for some privacy as well as light and noise abatement.