94.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...

Revised arrest report indicates suspect had 311 pounds of marijuana

By Meta Minton

Renaldo Angelo Penn
Renaldo Angelo Penn

A revised arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department indicates a suspect in a Mercedes had more than 300 pounds of packaged marijuana.

Renaldo Angelo Penn, 27, was arrested Sunday night behind the shuttered Winn-Dixie store at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 after two companions fled the scene in their vehicles. Penn was still behind the store with a gray 2016 Mercedes GLA250 when an officer arrived on the scene. There were two large black bags in the Mercedes, which held vacuum-sealed packages containing marijuana.

It was originally reported that the bags held 56 pounds of marijuana. But that weight now stands at 311 pounds, following a revision of the original report.

Penn claimed he did not know who owned the Mercedes, which was registered in Orlando. He had a Georgia driver’s license.

He was arrested on a felony charge of marijuana trafficking. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $155,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden/Harris sticker vandalized on Villager’s car

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident bemoans some ”childish” behavior.”

Afghanistan and the Taliban

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor weighs in on Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Biden has embarrassed America

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South contends President Biden has seriously embarrassed America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

General Washington required vaccinations

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends no American has the “right” to endanger the public health. George Washington understood the importance of vaccinations.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin’s analysis of John Wayne and red meat

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident offers a rebuttal to Dr. Gabe Mirkin’s recent piece on John Wayne and red meat.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos