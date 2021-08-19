Revised arrest report indicates suspect had 311 pounds of marijuana

A revised arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department indicates a suspect in a Mercedes had more than 300 pounds of packaged marijuana.

Renaldo Angelo Penn, 27, was arrested Sunday night behind the shuttered Winn-Dixie store at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 after two companions fled the scene in their vehicles. Penn was still behind the store with a gray 2016 Mercedes GLA250 when an officer arrived on the scene. There were two large black bags in the Mercedes, which held vacuum-sealed packages containing marijuana.

It was originally reported that the bags held 56 pounds of marijuana. But that weight now stands at 311 pounds, following a revision of the original report.

Penn claimed he did not know who owned the Mercedes, which was registered in Orlando. He had a Georgia driver’s license.

He was arrested on a felony charge of marijuana trafficking. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $155,000 bond.