Work at railway crossing to prompt closing of section of County Road 472

County Road 472, from U.S. 301 to County Road 117, will be closed for reconstruction starting Friday, Aug. 20.

The estimated reopening is Wednesday, Aug. 25.

CSX Transportation will be improving the railroad crossing, which will provide a smoother railroad crossing surface for all travelers.

Those traveling in the area are asked to follow the detour signs and use caution when traveling these roads. There will be no entry or exit from U.S. 301 onto CR 472.

A detail detour plan can be viewed at this link: Detour Plan CR 472 at US 301 Railroad Crossing Closure