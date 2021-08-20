Employee at RJ Gators in The Villages arrested after allegedly drinking on job

An employee at RJ Gators restaurant in The Villages was arrested after allegedly drinking on the job.

Delmar John Hearns, 53, of Wildwood, was booked late Thursday night at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of theft.

Hearns, who had been employed at the Lake Sumter Landing restaurant for six months, was caught on surveillance footage consuming several ounces of Crown Royal, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“In addition, due to the defendant’s actions, the remaining bottle of Crown Royal alcoholic beverage was discarded as it is no longer available for commercial consumption, due to health and sanitation concerns, causing additional loss to the business of $40,’’ the deputy wrote in the affidavit.

It also noted that as an employee, Hearns was not permitted to drink at work.

Hearns, who was arrested in 2015 on a charge of driving under the influence, was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.