Friday, August 20, 2021
Watch entire video from ambulance committee meeting which rendered split vote

By Staff Report

You can see for yourself and watch the entire meeting of the Ad Hoc Fire, EMS and Medical Transport Committee held this past Wednesday night at the Wildwood Community Center.

The committee voted 3-2 on the important issue of the future of ambulance service in Sumter County. The committee’s recommendation will be considered Oct. 12 by the Sumter County Commission.

Committee Chairman David Bussone and member Gail Lazenby, both Villagers, appeared ready to move ahead with Option 9 which would have put the ambulance service under The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire Rescue, but were outnumbered by fellow committee members Jeffrey Bogue, Leland Greek and Richard Kleindienst.

The three committee member said they were interested in “the bigger picture” and said it wasn’t feasible for the two fire departments to go it alone with ambulance services.

The video shows that residents favored Option 9.

