Woman arrested with methamphetamine after spotted at Circle K in Wildwood

A woman was arrested with methamphetamine after her truck was spotted at a Circle K in Wildwood.

Crystal Marie Busick, 30, of Wildwood, was at the wheel of a gold GMC truck with Michigan license plates at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K at State Road 44 and U.S. 301. A check revealed the truck’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license.

The Battle Creek, Mich. native pulled out of the Circle K parking lot and headed south on U.S. 301, but was pulled over at Spring Lake Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Busick admitted she knew she did not have a valid driver’s license. A bag containing methamphetamine was found in her purse.

She was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $5,500 bond.