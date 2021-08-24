To the Editor:

The letter from Mr. Pizzo about President Trump being rated by a recent Historical Society Presidential rating as last or near the bottom isn’t worth the time he used to keyboard his letter. These polls are skewed by the panel’s bias. There are many rating boards and he must have cherry picked one he likes because he hates Trump. I saw a few that place Obama dead last. It’s way too early to rank President Trump because most credible ranking organizations wait until the president is deceased.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square