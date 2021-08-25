Unlicensed driver with country club’s golf cart arrested in The Villages

A man without a driver’s license who was at the wheel of a country club’s golf cart was arrested after he was spotted driving on a sidewalk in The Villages.

Jose Luis Martinez Santiago, 58, of Ocala, was driving the golf cart shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday on the sidewalk of Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A Lady Lake police officer stopped Santiago and discovered he did not have a valid driver’s license. The officer offered to escort the golf cart to the Jeffrey Gate. However, upon reaching the gate, Santiago continued driving the golf cart along Griffin Avenue toward Rolling Acres Road.

It was determined that the golf cart is owned by Silver Springs Shores Country Club in Marion County and that Santiago, a native of Puerto Rico, works at the country club.

Because he had been driving on a public street, Santiago was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on his own recognizance.