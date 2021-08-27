78.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 27, 2021
type here...

Villager arrested on DUI warrant after FDLE lab analysis reveals drug usage

By Meta Minton

Laura Kathleen Gillette
Laura Kathleen Gillette

A Villager was arrested on a warrant charging her with driving under the influence after a Florida Department of  Law Enforcement lab analysis revealed drug usage months after an automobile accident.

Laura Kathleen Gillette, 52, who lives in the Village of Santo Domingo, was arrested Tuesday on the warrant stemming from a crash Oct. 20 at a Murphy USA service station in Leesburg. At the time, Gillette claimed she had fallen asleep and her foot slipped off the brake pedal prompting her vehicle to roll forward and crash into an Excel Tire Gauge and crash into another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. She consented to a blood draw at the time, but it later showed no alcohol in Gillette’s system. However, in April a followup FDLE toxicology lab analysis showed that Gillette had cocaine and methamphetamine in her system on the day of accident.

Gillette was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond. She has a long history of previous arrests.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s a national shame

A Village of Largo resident contends the President Biden’s performance has been a national shame. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Overcrowding at town squares

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a suggestion to control overcrowding at the town squares.

President Biden and his boy Hunter

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers his thoughts on President Biden and his son, Hunter.

Did Harold Schwartz want apartments at town square?

In a Letter to the Editor, a former Villager, now living in Port St. Lucie, expresses doubt that Harold Schwartz ever dreamed that apartments would be put in at town square.

Something needs to be done about crowding at town square

A Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident is fed up with outsiders taking over the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos