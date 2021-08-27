Villager arrested on DUI warrant after FDLE lab analysis reveals drug usage

A Villager was arrested on a warrant charging her with driving under the influence after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab analysis revealed drug usage months after an automobile accident.

Laura Kathleen Gillette, 52, who lives in the Village of Santo Domingo, was arrested Tuesday on the warrant stemming from a crash Oct. 20 at a Murphy USA service station in Leesburg. At the time, Gillette claimed she had fallen asleep and her foot slipped off the brake pedal prompting her vehicle to roll forward and crash into an Excel Tire Gauge and crash into another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. She consented to a blood draw at the time, but it later showed no alcohol in Gillette’s system. However, in April a followup FDLE toxicology lab analysis showed that Gillette had cocaine and methamphetamine in her system on the day of accident.

Gillette was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond. She has a long history of previous arrests.