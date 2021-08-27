88.1 F
The Villages
Friday, August 27, 2021
Woman arrested after fleeing Walmart in Summerfield through emergency exit

By Sade Teel

Alexandra Law
A Lady Lake woman with a history of shoplifting convictions was arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise from a local Walmart.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy on Monday responded to the Walmart in Summerfield after being summoned by the store’s loss prevention officer. The deputy found 31-year-old Alexandra Law not far from the store after she fled through an emergency exit with stolen merchandise including clothing, hygiene products, a wallet and phone holder. The total value of the merchandise was $182.54.

Law has five previous theft convictions. She had been arrested in 2015 in Sumter County after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle in which she had been traveling.

Law was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail where bond was set at $3,000. 

