Residents to fund $276,954 repair of sinkholes at recreation center in The Villages

Residents will be on the hook for the $276,954 repair of sinkholes at a pond at a recreation center in The Villages.

The large sinkholes opened up July 10 and drained a pond behind the Moyer Recreation Center in the Village of Pine Ridge. The sinkholes garnered international media attention. The swimming pool at the recreation center remains closed.

Andreyev Engineering was called in immediately and used ground-penetrating radar to examine the extent of the damage. The repairs have included $110,000 in grouting and another $28,054 for engineering and boring. The work also includes repairing the liner of the pond and hauling in more clay and soil.

The total cost is estimated to be $276,954.

The repair of the sinkholes at that pond will be up for discussion at a meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee set for 8:30 a.m. Monday at Savannah Center.

The pond is located in Community Development District 11, which is the Fruitland Park section of The Villages. CDD 11 is part of PWAC, which includes CDDs south of County Road 466. If not for PWAC, CDD 11 could have to bear the $276,954 expense alone.