80.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...

Multiple steps will be taken in repair of sinkholes at pond in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The first of several steps have begun in the repair of three large sinkholes that opened up this past weekend draining a retention pond in The Villages.

Andreyev Engineering was at the site of the sinkholes Tuesday at the pond behind the Moyer Recreation Center in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages.

Heavy equipment is being used to fill in the sinkholes behind the Moyer Recreation Center
Heavy equipment is being used to fill in the sinkholes behind the Moyer Recreation Center.

Andreyev Engineering is directing temporary repairs, which include using heavy equipment to fill in the trio of large sinkholes which have attracted a great deal of media attention as well as a steady stream of curious Villagers. The yellow caution tape that had initially been used to hold back the spectators has been replaced with an orange construction-style fence to ensure the safety of the public.

The sinkholes are being filled in at the pond behind the Moyer Recreation Center
The sinkholes are being filled in at the pond behind the Moyer Recreation Center.

The next step in the process will be the use of ground penetrating radar to determine if any voids still exist in the ground. The remediation work will culminate in a complete repair plan to be submitted to the Southwest Florida WaterManagement District.

Three large sinkholes have drained a pond near the Moyer Recreation Center.
Three large sinkholes drained the pond behind the Moyer Recreation Center.

The retention ponds are an important part of the stormwater management system in The Villages. The vital role played by the retention ponds was on full display in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s be fair to everyone

A Village of Hacienda North resident offers an opinion on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump will be president in 2024

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident predicts Trump will be president in 2024.

Italian Paisans Club compromise reached

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he is happy that a compromise was reached involving a show to be put on by the Italian Paisans Club.

Trump and truth

In the ongoing war of words over “election fraud,” a Village of Virginia Trace resident, in his latest Letter to the Editor on the topic, weighs the difference between truth and “mere suspicion.”

Little white crosses and patriotic flags

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a rule in The Villages governing the display of holiday banners - including patriotic flags - here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos