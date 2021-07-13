Multiple steps will be taken in repair of sinkholes at pond in The Villages

The first of several steps have begun in the repair of three large sinkholes that opened up this past weekend draining a retention pond in The Villages.

Andreyev Engineering was at the site of the sinkholes Tuesday at the pond behind the Moyer Recreation Center in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages.

Andreyev Engineering is directing temporary repairs, which include using heavy equipment to fill in the trio of large sinkholes which have attracted a great deal of media attention as well as a steady stream of curious Villagers. The yellow caution tape that had initially been used to hold back the spectators has been replaced with an orange construction-style fence to ensure the safety of the public.

The next step in the process will be the use of ground penetrating radar to determine if any voids still exist in the ground. The remediation work will culminate in a complete repair plan to be submitted to the Southwest Florida WaterManagement District.

The retention ponds are an important part of the stormwater management system in The Villages. The vital role played by the retention ponds was on full display in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017.