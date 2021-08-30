Three juveniles nabbed in car burglaries at apartment complex in Lady Lake

Three juveniles were apprehended in car burglaries at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

A 17-year-old male who lives in The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lady was accompanied by two females when they were spotted at about 3 a.m. Sunday attempting to open car doors at the Rolling Acres Apartments at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When a police officer approached the trio and ordered them to halt, all three fled on foot.

When the male was apprehended, he admitted he ran because he had stolen a wallet. He was also in possession of a bag containing 2.4 grams of marijuana.

He also admitted that they had used a red bandana when they attempted to open the vehicles’ doors. The bandana was found tucked in between a bush and an apartment building. Also found in the same location were a brand new phone charger still in the box, an ashtray and other possible stolen items.

The girls, whose ages were not available, were also taken into custody.

The report noted that none of three live in the Rolling Acres Apartments.