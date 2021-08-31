Lady bodybuilder jailed after allegedly smashing TV screen with remote control

A competitive lady bodybuilder was arrested after allegedly throwing a remote control and smashing a TV screen at her home in The Villages.

Donna Lynn Cacciatore, 56, who lives on Jem Path in the Village of Amelia was being held Tuesday without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest Monday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The native New Yorker got into an argument with her 69-year-old husband when she threw the remote control at the television screen causing it to shatter. She then struck him in the thighs with her knees “in an attempt to provoke him to attack her,” the report said.

In 2019, Cacciatore competed in two categories in the Women’s Physique Division in the 2019 NPC Southeastern USA competition in Tampa. She won second place in the masters’ division for the 35 and above category and third place in the open category. She has completed the New York City marathon and has taught classes at MVP Sports Club in The Villages.