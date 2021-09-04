Dr. DeSantis may not be offering best medical advice

To the Editor:

I must have missed it! Dr. DeSantis! I’m not disagreeing that monoclonal antibodies have shown to be valuable in treating some COVID-19 patients. The most notable, Trump.

The treatment requires an IV with trained staff in a sterile environment. At least, it should. A medical history would help. Observation, followup wouldn’t hurt.

However, when did it become medically sound practice to by-pass triage, diagnosis, and an actually need for a treatment. Our moral guidelines demand the most in need be treated first; and, first, “do no harm.”

According to DeSantis, I may go to one of DeSantis’ Clinics and prescribe for myself a treatment of monoclonal antibodies because even without symptoms I might have been somewhere where maybe someone was infected.

I’m disgusted. Not only is DeSantis by-passing triage, he has set up much needed staff outside our hospitals.

The position that if you exercised your right not to be vaccinated (a simple stick) and you believe you may have COVID so you now will submit to an invasive procedure baffles me.

I find it reprehensible that people refusing vaccinations for appearances are so quick to grab at a lifeline. A lifeline that has little data and research and is not a cure. Are you the same people who won’t use any of the numerous birth control methods except abortion?

You must be the ones who can’t see your freedoms actually being stolen. I understand why Dorothy was going to miss Scarecrow most of all – he had no brains. Even when the curtain was pulled back, Dorothy had to explain it all to Scarecrow.

Too complicated? All I can say is skip the deworming treatment and be sure the IV needle isn’t being reused and the IV doesn’t contain any bleach.

Just asking, Dr. DeSantis accepting new patients? Which insurance plans does he accept?

LaVonne Joyce

Village of Bonnybrook