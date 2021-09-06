Village of Fenney man to seek another term on CDD 12 Board of Supervisors

A Village of Fenney man will seek another term on the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors.

Jon Roudabush prefiled last week with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office to run again for Seat 3 on the CDD 12 board. He will appear on the 2022 ballot.

He currently serves as chairman of the CDD 12 Board of Supervisors and also represents his district on the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Roudabush soon will be called upon to make an important decision about splitting off a second Project Wide Advisory Committee specifically for CDDs south of State Road 44. The CDD 12 board recently learned that such a move would cost its residents $688,000 in the first year.

Fellow CDD 12 Supervisor Andrew Bilardello will be running for the Sumter County Commission in 2022.