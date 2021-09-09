77.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 9, 2021
type here...

Police cracking down on speeders near problematic roundabout in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Law enforcement is cracking down on speeders near a problematic roundabout in The Villages.

Lt. John Walker of the Wildwood Police Department provided an update Thursday afternoon to the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors during a meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

A motorcyclist was fatally injured last month when he approached the roundabout at Warm Springs Avenue and Fenney Way “at a high rate of speed,” according to an accident report. It was the latest accident at the roundabout which is located between entrances to the Village of Marsh Bend and the Village of McClure.

The Wildwood Police Department has a device set up at Warms Springs at Fenney Way warning against speeding through the roundabout
The Wildwood Police Department set up a traffic device last month at Warms Springs at Fenney Way warning against speeding through the roundabout.

District Manager Richard Baier noted that speeding has become common at the roundabout and it is “a high-accident location.”

Wildwood police have stepped up enforcement in order to try to rein in the traffic problem at that location. That includes writing more speeding tickets.

The Wildwood Police Department is also adding a golf cart to its fleet, specifically for use on patrol in the Village of Fenney area.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Odor from landfill permeating neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is concerned about a worsening odor problem coming from a nearby landfill.

President Biden’s performance

A Village of Mallory Square resident has a few questions for the Democrats about the performance of President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Should we pay for our mistakes?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about who should pay for a mistake.

Response to Reed Panos’ criticism of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Fenney resident offers a rebuttal to Reed Panos’ recent Opinion piece critical of The Villages Daily Sun.

Americans need to stop buying Chinese products

A Village of Alhambra resident would like to know why Americans continue to behave like sheep and won't stop buying Chinese-made products.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos