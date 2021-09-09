Police cracking down on speeders near problematic roundabout in The Villages

Law enforcement is cracking down on speeders near a problematic roundabout in The Villages.

Lt. John Walker of the Wildwood Police Department provided an update Thursday afternoon to the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors during a meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

A motorcyclist was fatally injured last month when he approached the roundabout at Warm Springs Avenue and Fenney Way “at a high rate of speed,” according to an accident report. It was the latest accident at the roundabout which is located between entrances to the Village of Marsh Bend and the Village of McClure.

District Manager Richard Baier noted that speeding has become common at the roundabout and it is “a high-accident location.”

Wildwood police have stepped up enforcement in order to try to rein in the traffic problem at that location. That includes writing more speeding tickets.

The Wildwood Police Department is also adding a golf cart to its fleet, specifically for use on patrol in the Village of Fenney area.