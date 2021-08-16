Report sheds light on fatal motorcycle crash in roundabout in The Villages

An accident report has indicated a motorcyclist killed in a roundabout in The Villages was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

Daniel Ray Justice, 49, of Lake Panasoffkee, was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson soft tail motorcycle at 5:32 a.m. Thursday eastbound on Warm Springs Avenue “at a high rate of speed” when his motorcycle struck the curb of the roundabout which is located between entrances to the Village of Marsh Bend and the Village of McClure.

The motorcycle went airborne and its front windshield hit a two-by-four holding up a palm tree, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on shrubbery.

Justice was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:52 a.m.

Two men from Pennsylvania witnessed the accident and provided their accounts of what happened to a traffic homicide investigator from the Wildwood Police Department.