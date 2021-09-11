Elsie L. McAnally, 78, of Wildwood, FL passed away on Thursday, September 09, 2021.

She was born in Coleman, Alabama to Susie (Chandler) and Elbert Eisbell. She loved spending time with her family, fishing, dancing, going to yard sales and photography. She also enjoyed going to pennies with her sister, Shirley Watson.

Elsie was preceded in death other family members, Billy McAnally Sr, Billy McAnally Jr., Tony McAnally, and Jean Landgren. She is survived by Debra (Edward) Cottrell, Randy McAnally, Susan (Robert) Earl, Terry (Greg) Wilson, Kayla (Brenton) Stover, Teresa Gould and Roberta Roberts; 19 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on September 24, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon with a Service to follow at 12:00 all to be held and Banks/Page-Theus Chapel in Wildwood, Florida. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery following the service.