81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 11, 2021
type here...

Elsie L. McAnally

By Staff Report

Elsie L. McAnally
Elsie L. McAnally

Elsie L. McAnally, 78, of Wildwood, FL passed away on Thursday, September 09, 2021.

She was born in Coleman, Alabama to Susie (Chandler) and Elbert Eisbell. She loved spending time with her family, fishing, dancing, going to yard sales and photography. She also enjoyed going to pennies with her sister, Shirley Watson.

Elsie was preceded in death other family members, Billy McAnally Sr, Billy McAnally Jr., Tony McAnally, and Jean Landgren. She is survived by Debra (Edward) Cottrell, Randy McAnally, Susan (Robert) Earl, Terry (Greg) Wilson, Kayla (Brenton) Stover, Teresa Gould and Roberta Roberts; 19 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on September 24, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon with a Service to follow at 12:00 all to be held and Banks/Page-Theus Chapel in Wildwood, Florida. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery following the service.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager thankful for bank employee who helped him out when scammed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale East resident expresses his appreciation for an employee at Citizens First Bank who helped him out after he was scammed.

President Biden’s performance is nothing short of brilliant

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden's performance is nothing short of brilliant.

Court provides protection from DeSantis’ distorted views of our constitutional freedoms

In a Letter to the Editor, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party weighs in on what the court has to say about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “disingenuous, dystopian and distorted views of our constitutional freedoms.”

Our nation’s greatest loss since 9/11

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on our nation’s greatest loss since 9/11.

Trump and the loyal followers

A reader from Jupiter Beach reflects on the faithful followers of former President Donald Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos