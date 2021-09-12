82-year-old Villager airlifted to Ocala hospital after golf cart rollover accident

An 82-year-old Villager was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center on Sunday after a golf cart rollover accident.

The Village of Virginia Trace resident had been at the wheel of a 2018 Yamaha golf cart at 4:31 p.m. traveling northbound on the multi-modal path along Morse Boulevard at Bonita Boulevard, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He veered to the right, causing the golf cart to overturn. He was ejected from the golf cart. He was pinned underneath the golf cart with his head “caught between the roadway and the roof” of the golf cart, according to the accident report.