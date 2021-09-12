86.6 F
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Captiva Recreation Center and family pool will be closed on Sunday

By Staff Report

The Captiva Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Sunday, Sept. 19.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Captiva Village Center at 259-7422.

Thank you for Letter to the Editor on COVID response

A Village of Caroline resident is grateful for a previous letter writer’s stance on our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill could impact the residents of The Villages immensely

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident urges fellow Villagers to keep an eye on an important piece of legislation.

Villager thankful for bank employee who helped him out when scammed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale East resident expresses his appreciation for an employee at Citizens First Bank who helped him out after he was scammed.

President Biden’s performance is nothing short of brilliant

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden's performance is nothing short of brilliant.

Court provides protection from DeSantis’ distorted views of our constitutional freedoms

In a Letter to the Editor, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party weighs in on what the court has to say about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “disingenuous, dystopian and distorted views of our constitutional freedoms.”

