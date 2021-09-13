Suspected shoplifter nabbed after failing to scan items in self-checkout lane at Walmart

A suspected shoplifter was nabbed after failing to scan 10 items in the self-checkout lane at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Nicole Marie Harrison, 37, of Ocklawaha, was arrested Saturday after she failed to scan $240 worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After she was detained, about two grams of marijuana were found in her purse.

A check revealed Harrison is already on probation in Marion County after being convicted of battery on an EMT/firefighter/law enforcement officer.

She was taken into custody and booked without bond due to the probation violation.