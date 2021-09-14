88.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Are any of the statues safe?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Now that the idiots have convinced the idiots to tear down 90 percent of the statues from the Civil War , a part of America’s history, a part that should be remembered by all to come, a part of history good, bad, or indifferent.
Why didn’t Germany tear down the concentration camp Auschwitz? It’s a reminder that what happened there should never happen again. What’s next for the rope-carrying, rock-throwing, sign-carrying loudmouths ? Maybe a Martin Luther King statue, or a Mickey Mouse statue, or a try at that pretty lady who stands proud in New York harbor, no telling. A cemetery might be another venue ? Then we can confine them to their rightful place in life?

Anthony Rizzo
Village of Alhambra

 

