Are any of the statues safe?

To the Editor:

Now that the idiots have convinced the idiots to tear down 90 percent of the statues from the Civil War , a part of America’s history, a part that should be remembered by all to come, a part of history good, bad, or indifferent.

Why didn’t Germany tear down the concentration camp Auschwitz? It’s a reminder that what happened there should never happen again. What’s next for the rope-carrying, rock-throwing, sign-carrying loudmouths ? Maybe a Martin Luther King statue, or a Mickey Mouse statue, or a try at that pretty lady who stands proud in New York harbor, no telling. A cemetery might be another venue ? Then we can confine them to their rightful place in life?

Anthony Rizzo

Village of Alhambra