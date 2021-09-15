88.1 F
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Driver jailed on DUI charge after nearly striking officer investigating traffic crash

By Meta Minton

Michael Raymond Carel
A man was jailed on a drunk driving charge after nearly striking a police officer investigating a traffic crash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Michael Raymond Carel, 33, of Belleview, was driving a Ford passenger car at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday at a high rate of speed in a construction zone when he nearly struck a Lady Lake Police Department patrol vehicle with its lights activated as the officer was by the side of the road investigating an accident. The officer had to step away from his patrol vehicle to avoid being hit by Carel’s car.

During a traffic stop, it appeared Carel had been drinking. He admitted he “had a few drinks at his friend’s house,” according to the arrest report. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .135 and .140 blood alcohol content.

An inventory was conducted prior to Carel’s vehicle being removed from the scene by Kling Towing. Nearly 200 grams of cannabis were found in the car. Carel was also in possession of $1,097 in cash.

The Richmond, Va. native was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and driving under the influence. He was booked. at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

