Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Program offered through United Way helps those struggling to pay SECO power bills

By Staff Report

The Community Resource Project, Inc., a pilot program to bring an array of social services to people in need in Sumter County communities — has recognized and prioritized the needs of those most vulnerable in and around the area since it first opened its doors in the spring 2020. The pilot program is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization that serves as a resource and referral service to individuals and families facing or experiencing homelessness.

Through a newly solidified partnership with The United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, The Community Resource Project, Inc. will begin providing financial relief to Sumter County residents who need assistance paying their SECO Energy electric bill. This partnership is in conjunction with SECO Energy’s Pennies from Heaven program that rounds up enrolled members’ bills to the nearest dollar and uses the funds to aid those members who need bill payment assistance and to support other charitable causes.

Electric bill payment assistance is available for up to $250 per household once per calendar year.

“It has been an honor working closely with SECO to assist members in both Lake and Sumter counties, and we are delighted to be able to expand the reach of SECO’s Pennies from Heaven program to help those members in need,” said Monica Wofford, CEO of United Way of Lake and Sumter.

To seek funding through The Community Resource Project, SECO members are asked to provide a copy of their bill to the agency.  The Community Resource Project, Inc.’s agency offices are housed out of The Church of the Fishermen, with walk-in hours on Wednesdays from 9 am – noon, and all others by appointment. Anyone interested in obtaining services or volunteering may call 352-897-0561 or submit the CONTACT form on the group’s website: thecrp.org.

