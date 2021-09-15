88.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
By Staff Report

Teodora S. Samalio, who is known to all as Trudy, departed her loving family on September 11, 2021.

She was born on April 1, 1936, in Camiling Tarlac, Philippines, to the late Severo and Anatalia Juan Santos. Being the youngest of six children, she is survived by one sister, Alice Santos Villanueva.

Trudy was a mother to Ferdinand (Ellen) Samalio, Theresa (Thomas) Burwell, Janette (David) SanMiguel, Jemma (Elmer) Cabela, and Justo, III (Cecile) Samalio. She raised her children with love and devotion in Indiana with her husband, Justo, Jr.

As a Registered Nurse, Trudy was known for her loving care towards her patients and for being a great mentor to nursing students. She enjoys spending time with and cooking for her family and friends. She was known to make some mean oxtail sinigang, adobo, pancit, and ensemada .

Trudy is survived by Justo, Jr., her husband of 62 years, her five children, eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

A devoted Lola to Sarah (Ferdinand Yolo) and Roman (Molly) Samalio; Nathan and Johnny Burwell; Dylan, Ema, and Christian (Katie Chechel) SanMiguel; Nolan and Nikolas Cabela; Shaina (Scott Elledge) and Alan Mattson .

A loving Great Grandma to Erin, Olivia and Zeke Yolo; Julian SanMiguel; Evelyn and Wyatt Elledge; Isabel, A.J., Austin, Mykah, and Kenny Mattson.

Teodora will be lovingly remembered and forever missed.

All services will be be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975  Wedgewood Lane, The Villages. On Friday, September 24, 2021, visitation will be held at 5-7pm. On Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:30am Prayer Mass will be concluding Teodora’s Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to St. Marks Evangelist Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, The Villages.

