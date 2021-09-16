Jack L. Harward, 90, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away September 11th, 2021 at his home. He was with members of his family.

He was born in Iowa City, IA on July 28th, 1931 to Harold L. Harward and Iona Ragan. He graduated from Miami Jackson High School in 1950. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he married Catherine Brennan on January 16th, 1954. They raised two children together.

Jack had a successful career in the information technology industry that included ownership of his own firm (Computron) in Dover, NH as well as leadership positions at a Pepsi bottling group and also Seminole County Government. In the early 1980’s he co-founded Harward Technical Enterprises (HTE) which became the leading company in the government technology industry. He retired from HTE in 1999. Jack was a positive influence in the lives of HTE staff as well as customers across the country.

Jack was strong in his Catholic faith and he was a dedicated supporter of St. Theresa Parish. He was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.

Jack spent summers at their cottage on Pleasant Lake, Maine and had many friendships in Maine as well as in The Villages. His passion lives on through the lives he touched.

Jack is survived by his wife Catherine (Kay); children Dennis and Ann Harward in Maine and Michael Harward and Debra A. Peeler in Florida; brothers Richard (Rick) Harward, Bradley Harward, and Randall Harward; grandchildren Bryce Harward, Sarah Haywood, Stacey Ruiz, Shannon Saeger, Melissa Maggi, and Michael Harward, Jr.; and great-grandchildren Brian, Bridget, Michael, Andrew and Patrick Haywood, and Hunter Maggi.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church in Belleview on Wednesday, September 29 at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will be held in the Parish Hall after Mass. Immediate family will attend the final internment at Bushnell National Cemetery.