Summerfield man sentenced to jail time after found guilty by jury in DUI case

A Summerfield man has been sentenced to 29 days in jail after driving his Cadillac into a ditch and being found unresponsive.

Luis Antonio Villanueva, 50, was found guilty by a Sumter County jury on Wednesday on a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Villanueva was found “unresponsive” at 8:26 p.m. Dec. 15 at the wheel of a red 2008 Cadillac CTS which was stuck in a ditch on County Road 475, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“It should be noted that the vehicle was still running and in drive,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The deputy “banged on the driver’s window” in an attempt to rouse Villanueva. It appeared Villanueva had been drinking and he was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, which he failed. The New York native refused to provide a breath sample.