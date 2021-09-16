85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 16, 2021
type here...

Summerfield man sentenced to jail time after found guilty by jury in DUI case

By Meta Minton

Luis Antonio Villanueva
Luis Antonio Villanueva

A Summerfield man has been sentenced to 29 days in jail after driving his Cadillac into a ditch and being found unresponsive.

Luis Antonio Villanueva, 50, was found guilty by a Sumter County jury on Wednesday on a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Villanueva was found “unresponsive” at 8:26 p.m. Dec. 15 at the wheel of a red 2008 Cadillac CTS which was stuck in a ditch on County Road 475, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“It should be noted that the vehicle was still running and in drive,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The deputy “banged on the driver’s window” in an attempt to rouse Villanueva. It appeared Villanueva had been drinking and he was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, which he failed. The New York native refused to provide a breath sample.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Bob Woodward’s new book is explosive

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Bob Woodward’s new book has explosive detail about President Trump’s last days in office.

No unwavering adoration for a president who ruled as a fascist

A reader from Jupiter Beach responds to a Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran, and as you can imagine the men have differing view on former President Trump.

A few questions for all the Biden fans

A Village of Largo man, in a Letter to the Editor, posing some potentially uncomfortable questions for the Biden fans.

Husband with COVID-19 received excellent care at The Villages hospital

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that her husband who was suffering from COVID-19 received extraordinary care while a patient at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages can afford to share the real estate wealth

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that The Villages can afford to share the wealth when it comes to real estate.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos