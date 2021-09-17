88.4 F
Friday, September 17, 2021
Coleman man free on bond after allegedly trying to run down mother and her children

By Meta Minton

Cumar Bliss Brutton
Cumar Bliss Brutton

A Coleman man is free on bond after allegedly trying to run down a mother and her children with his truck.

Cumar Bliss Brutton, 20, was arrested Wednesday on Marion County warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

The warrants resulted from an Aug. 30 incident in which Brutton allegedly punched the woman in the head while they were in a truck in Marion County. The exact location of the occurrence was redacted from the arrest report for the protection of the victim. She got out of truck and was standing in the driveway with her two children when Brutton attempted to run them over, according to the warrant. They had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. He fled in the truck, leaving behind the woman and her children.

Brutton posted $2,000 bond Friday and was released from the Marion County Jail.

