Saturday, September 18, 2021
Earth Fare grocery store anticipates opening in October at Lady Lake Commons

By Meta Minton

The long-awaited Earth Fare grocery anticipates opening in October at Lady Lake Commons.

Interior work is being completed and the signage still needs to be placed on the facade of the building, according to officials with the Town of Lady Lake.

For many it’s been a long time coming.

The Earth Fare grocery store is expected to open in October at Lady Lake Commons.

The original announcement in 2019 of Earth Fare’s impending arrival was enthusiastically greeted in The Villages. Since that original announcement, Lady Lake Commons has welcomed Miller’s Ale HouseMission BBQHuey Magoo’s, a Goodwill store and Total Wine.

However, in February 2020, Earth Fare closed all of its 50 locations following the previous ownership’s bankruptcy declaration. It has since been revitalized through an investment from Hulsing Enterprises and CEO Dennis Hulsing, as well as involvement from one of its original Earth Fare founders, Randy Talley, and Mike Cianciarulo, a former president of Earth Fare. The new ownership group has opened several locations throughout the east, including Tampa Bay and Seminole.

Originally founded in 1975, Earth Fare is an organic grocer and wellness market with a mission to improve lives by “making healthy food available to everyone.” Earth Fare keeps the “good stuff” like organic fruits, vegetables and responsibly sourced meat and seafood and leaves out the “bad stuff” like meat raised with antibiotics and artificial hormones, as well as artificial flavors, dyes, sugars and more.

