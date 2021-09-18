86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 18, 2021
type here...

CDDs looking for alternates to serve on Architectural Review Committee 

By Staff Report

Community Development Districts 1, 6, 7 and 8 are seeking alternate members to serve on the Architectural Review Committee.

The alternate applicant must be a full time resident and have lived in The Villages for at least one year. Candidates are recommended to have education and/or experience in any of the following areas: architecture, ability to read site plans, residential/commercial construction, building management, deed restricted communities, landscaping, county code enforcement, etc; however, this is not required. The ARC meets weekly, on Wednesdays, for approximately three hours (8 until 11 a.m.).

The required attendance for the alternate member is to attend an Architectural Review Committee meeting each week for four weeks and then monthly thereafter.

If you are interested in becoming an alternate member on the Architectural Review Committee, complete the application by clicking HERE. The application can be submitted at Community Standards Department, 984 Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Obsession with Trump-haters

Can we have an honest dialogue about the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol? A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his thoughts.

I think his Trump Derangement Syndrome is getting worse

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a psychological evaluation of a frequent critic.

Biden had the courage to end the long-lost war in Afghanistan

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that President Biden had the courage to end the long-lost war in Afghanistan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden’s totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan will not be forgotten.

Bob Woodward’s new book is explosive

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Bob Woodward’s new book has explosive detail about President Trump’s last days in office.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos