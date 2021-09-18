CDDs looking for alternates to serve on Architectural Review Committee 

Community Development Districts 1, 6, 7 and 8 are seeking alternate members to serve on the Architectural Review Committee.

The alternate applicant must be a full time resident and have lived in The Villages for at least one year. Candidates are recommended to have education and/or experience in any of the following areas: architecture, ability to read site plans, residential/commercial construction, building management, deed restricted communities, landscaping, county code enforcement, etc; however, this is not required. The ARC meets weekly, on Wednesdays, for approximately three hours (8 until 11 a.m.).

The required attendance for the alternate member is to attend an Architectural Review Committee meeting each week for four weeks and then monthly thereafter.

If you are interested in becoming an alternate member on the Architectural Review Committee, complete the application by clicking HERE. The application can be submitted at Community Standards Department, 984 Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing.