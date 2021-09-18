86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 18, 2021
type here...

Denise Nerney

By Staff Report

Denise Nerney
Denise Nerney

Denise (Neese) Nerney,76, passed away on September 11, at Leesburg Hospital after a short illness. She was the wife of James Nerney. Both are originally from Rhode Island, retiring to Florida in 2008.

Neese had long career as a Mental Health worker and as a hospital-based massage therapist. She was a certified Reiki Master. She was a member of the United Church of Christ at the Villages, and a former member of its executive board. She was a volunteer at Hospice of Marion county thrift store. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and tapestry, was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and attended many games, enjoyed playing cards, board games, bunco and enjoyed just having fun, even dressing up as a clown at various events throughout the years. Neese loved to travel, especially with her grandchildren. She had a loving and cheerful presence that always brought positivity to those around her.

Neese is also survived by her daughters Dina Robichaud of Massachusetts and Donna Shea of Florida; daughter in law, Mindy Dubois of Arkansas. She was predeceased by her son David Dubois of Arkansas. She is also survived by her sisters: Marcelle Gauvin and Jeanne Dutremble, Brother-in law Denis Dutremble, and her grandchildren: Benjamin Robichaud, Evan Hashim, Cael Shea, Casey Dubois, Straisley Dubois, Alyssa Dubois and great grandchildren: Lily Robichaud and Izabella Robichaud. She was born in Woonsocket, RI to parents Lionel and Terese Gauvin.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe for all of us to give hugs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Elephant/Rhino protection Charity: Sheldrickwildlifetrust.org

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Obsession with Trump-haters

Can we have an honest dialogue about the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol? A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers his thoughts.

I think his Trump Derangement Syndrome is getting worse

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a psychological evaluation of a frequent critic.

Biden had the courage to end the long-lost war in Afghanistan

A Village of Virginia Trace resident writes that President Biden had the courage to end the long-lost war in Afghanistan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden’s totally incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan will not be forgotten.

Bob Woodward’s new book is explosive

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Bob Woodward’s new book has explosive detail about President Trump’s last days in office.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos