Denise Nerney

Denise (Neese) Nerney,76, passed away on September 11, at Leesburg Hospital after a short illness. She was the wife of James Nerney. Both are originally from Rhode Island, retiring to Florida in 2008.

Neese had long career as a Mental Health worker and as a hospital-based massage therapist. She was a certified Reiki Master. She was a member of the United Church of Christ at the Villages, and a former member of its executive board. She was a volunteer at Hospice of Marion county thrift store. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and tapestry, was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and attended many games, enjoyed playing cards, board games, bunco and enjoyed just having fun, even dressing up as a clown at various events throughout the years. Neese loved to travel, especially with her grandchildren. She had a loving and cheerful presence that always brought positivity to those around her.

Neese is also survived by her daughters Dina Robichaud of Massachusetts and Donna Shea of Florida; daughter in law, Mindy Dubois of Arkansas. She was predeceased by her son David Dubois of Arkansas. She is also survived by her sisters: Marcelle Gauvin and Jeanne Dutremble, Brother-in law Denis Dutremble, and her grandchildren: Benjamin Robichaud, Evan Hashim, Cael Shea, Casey Dubois, Straisley Dubois, Alyssa Dubois and great grandchildren: Lily Robichaud and Izabella Robichaud. She was born in Woonsocket, RI to parents Lionel and Terese Gauvin.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe for all of us to give hugs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Elephant/Rhino protection Charity: Sheldrickwildlifetrust.org