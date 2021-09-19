ABC of Dementia workshop coming up to Lady Lake Library

Reservations are now being taken for the next free ABC of Dementia workshop, coming up Oct. 22 at the Lady Lake Library.

The event that will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, explains Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, provides techniques for better communication with an individual living with dementia, and suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner.

Although the workshop is free, reservations are requested due to the popularity of this event. To reserve your seat, call (352) 422-3663 or e-mail [email protected].