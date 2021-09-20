84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 20, 2021
type here...

Villagers show support for firefighters ahead of crucial Sumter County vote

By David Towns

Villagers attending an open house Monday at The Villages Public Safety Department Station #47 indicated they are eager to be heard at a crucial meeting on the future of ambulance service in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Everglades Recreation Center.

Lt. Rocky Hartman answers Villagers questions regarding department equipment
Lt. Rocky Hartman answers Villagers’ questions regarding firefighting equipment.

Commissioners will weigh options on whether a single ambulance service will be operated by the county or as separate services by The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire Rescue.

Organizations ranging from the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors to the Property Owners’ Association have endorsed what has become known as “Option 9,” which would maintain separate fire departments and turn over emergency transportation (ambulance service) to the those two fire departments.

Villager Nancy Schoenacher with a fully equipped Villages fire rescue officers.
Villager Nancy Schoenacher with a fully equipped Villages fire rescue officers.

It is expected that with their decision, the commissioners will finally end months of worry and anger over delays in ambulance transport. Those feelings were further inflamed when there was a move to combine The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire Rescue. Residents packed two meetings at the Wildwood Community Center, expressing their strong desire to allow the two departments to continue to operate independently.

Village of Buttonwood resident Bernie Harchar served for 37 years as a firefighter in the Cleveland area. He has been paying close attention to this issue and strongly supports Option 9.

“That way on a daily basis the community is assured that they will get a rapid response out of a fire station with paramedics and an ambulance. And they will be backed up by their brother firefighters. There will be more harmony. They know each other. They know how each other works,” he said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rome had Nero and we are saddled with Biden

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments that Rome had Nero, but we are saddled with Joe Biden in the White House.

Trash on the side of the roads in the Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident contends there is too much trash along the roadways in The Villages.

The whole world is laughing at the United States

A Village of Osceola Hills man contends the whole world is laughing at the United States over the fiasco President Biden created in Afghanistan.

Biden can’t continue to blame former President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that President Biden cannot continue to blame former President Trump for the woes faced by our country.

We could put our country in a much better place

A Village of Virginia Trace resident offers an idea for putting our country in a much better place. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos