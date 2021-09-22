86.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly pulling gun on live-in lady friend

By Meta Minton

Michael Vines
A Lady Lake man was jailed after allegedly pulling a gun on his live-in lady friend.

Michael Vines, 49, was booked Wednesday morning at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and criminal damage to property. He was being held without bond.

The warrants resulted from an incident last week in which the woman fled to the Umatilla Grocery on SE Hwy. 42 after Vines allegedly attacked her. The woman said he threw her on the bed, reached under a pillow to retrieve a handgun and threatened to shoot her and himself, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

She broke loose and fled to her truck, prompting Vines to jump on the hood and shatter the windshield with his left foot.

Vines has four previous battery convictions in Lake County as well as a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

