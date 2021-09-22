Remembering scenes from the Trump presidency

To the Editor:

The Trump presidency ended, on Nov. 7, 2020. That was the day that media outlets called Pennsylvania, and thus the 2020 election, for President Joe Biden. It was also the day that Trump tweeted his campaign would be holding a press conference at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia, only to follow up with a tweet that he meant “Four Seasons Landscaping,” a business located on the outskirts of the city near a adult bookstore and a crematorium.

The campaign later claimed there was a reason why they booked this particular venue. Rudy Giuliani made luridly dishonest and fantastical claims about voter fraud, at the Four Seasons Landscaping, by mistake, not The Four Seasons Hotel. But we knew.

When the story of this era is told many years from now, our Grandchildren and history enthusiasts will learn about Trump’s lies, corruption, self enrichment, and abuse that he foisted on our great country. What they may not grasp, and what even now, is hard to comprehend, is just how dense, and disturbing it was to live through.

Trump told the nation to inject bleach during a pandemic; his altered the projected path of a hurricane on an official document, with a Sharpie. So many foibles. that revealed a demented, dunderhead.The blank pages that the White House pretended were important Health Care documents, promised every 2 weeks for 4 years, handed to a seasoned reporter. The look of astonishment, as she opened the white binder, only to find those blank white pages, that described Trump’s 4 years.

When we looked through the last four years, after Trump lost his re-election bid, they read less as presidential history than the diary of a mad man gone nuclear.

Critics sometimes alleged that Trump’s bad tweets and schtick were calculated distractions from his controversy and criminal personal conduct. Do you think that was the case with the following moments? They are not the most absurd of the period’s tragicomic phenomena, the smallest dumb experiences of a “youge” trying time to live in this country. There are over 30,000 of Trump’s documented lies. Some of the most baffling pronouncements, grievances, and excuses of a president who never, ever did the homework. The deepest cuts of America’s mush brain, befuddled years, that Trump brought to this country. Let’s list some of your favorite ambiguities, fallacies, falsifications, canards and out and out lies, that Trump has told during his 4 years. The ruination, that he wrought, as he guided the extermination of the government we once knew.

We need a moment of reflection to assure the agnostic among us that querulously whimper about President Biden’s fleeting lapses, but in the next sentence utter that he follows cue cards. How can that be? Do the cue card critters add those moments? Or could they be the spasmodic effect of years of muscle tightening of a past stutterer? Either, or, the disparity is not a salient factor.

Larry, I worked very hard using simplistic language so that you and yours, would not have to search for definitions. I do not request your opinion, nor will your digestive enzymes from cable entertainment add contrast to these comic foibles. They can be found in every corner of the internet. These are Trump’s deceptions that define his character.

The most dangerous liars are those who think they are telling the truth.

The Doctor – amid questions about what CNN described as Trump’s “self-avowed lack of an exercise routine and his indulging diet,” his campaign releases a statement from a doctor that purports to establish his physical bona fides. Dr. Bornstein simply attests in a short letter that Trump’s lab work is “astonishingly excellent,” that his “physical strength” is “extraordinary,” and that Bornstein believes, “unequivocally,” that the candidate would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Bornstein, who looks like his picture goes next to the entry for “quack doctor” in the Big Book of Sitcom Character Tropes, later tells CNN that Trump dictated the letter.

Leaving Florida – “Just leaving Florida. Big crowds of enthusiastic supporters lining the road that the FAKE NEWS media refuses to mention. Very dishonest!” The media did cover it, and reported one of the supporters said she was paid $25.00 to stand there.

Cabinet Appointments – “It is so pathetic that the Dems have still not approved my full Cabinet.” Paperwork for the last two candidates was still not submitted to the Senate.

Pro golfer Bernhard Langer voter fraud – During a meeting with lawmakers, the newly inaugurated Trump says that German pro golfer Bernhard Langer was prevented from voting in 2016 because there was a long line of suspicious Latin American individuals ahead of him. Follow up reporting revealed that Langer is not an American citizen and did not attempt to vote in the election at all.

Frederick Douglass got recognized – Remarks celebrating Black History Month, Trump said “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice.” The remark, and its present tense phrasing regarding a figure who died in 1895, has never been explained. No need, Trump said it.

Boy Scouts – Trump tell the WSJ that a partisan speech he gave to a crowd of Boy Scouts at the organization’s national jamboree was, according to a call he received afterward from “the head of the Boy Scouts,” “the greatest speech that was ever made to them.” The Boy Scouts respond in a statement, “We are unaware of any such call.”

Trump’s nominees – “You can’t do it faster, because they’re obstructing. They’re obstructionists. So I have people — hundreds of people that we’re trying to get through. I mean you have — you see the backlog. We can’t get them through.” Trump had not nominated anyone for hundreds of positions.

Mexico – “And even the President of Mexico called me – they said their southern border, very few people are coming because they know they’re not going to get through our border, which is the ultimate compliment.” Mexico’s president says he didn’t call Trump.

Voter ID to buy food – At a rally in Tampa, Trump makes the case for voter ID laws by appealing to the ubiquitous use of photo IDs in life and claims that “if you go out and buy groceries, you need a picture on a card you need ID.”

Wettest hurricane – From the WH lawn, Trump delivers an analysis of Hurricane Florence, which killed dozens of people in the Carolinas, as “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen, from the standpoint of water.”

Tim Apple – At an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting, Trump calls Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple.” The year before, he had called Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson “Marillyn Lockheed.”

The Moon – Triggered by an innocuous rhetorical question about NASA posed by Fox Neil Cavato, Trump describes the planet Mars, on Twitter, as something “of which the Moon is a part.” He adds “NASA should focus its efforts on subjects such as science.”

Airport during the Revolutionary War – Trump celebrates the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence by praising how George Washington’s Army “took over airports” during the Revolutionary War.

Windmills cause cancer – Trump says he has heard that the noise generated by windmills causes cancer. There is no known, link between wind turbines and cancer.

Obama speech caused gunfire – “So, look, when President Obama was there two weeks ago making a speech, very nice speech. Two people were shot and killed during his speech. You can’t have that.” There were no gun homicide victims in Chicago that day.

Coronovirus – “It’s like the flu”, “totally under control”, “2 or 3 people have it.”

She’s got a son – In the Oval Office to promote an anti vaping initiative, Trump explains Melania Trump’s interest in the subject: “She’s got a son, that’s a beautiful young man, and she feels very very strongly about it.” The boy in question, Barron Trump, is also his son.

Jealous of Dr. Fauci – Hours before Dr. Anthony Fauci throws the ceremonial first pitch before the Washington Nationals game on opening day, Trump, in a fit of apparent jealousy, says that he “has been asked to throw out the first pitch before an Aug. 15 Yankees–Red Sox game in the Bronx.” After reporters determine that the Yankees have not made such an offer, Trump and his aides say that he will in fact be busy on the day in question with activities that have a “strong focus on the China virus.” He ultimately spends the weekend of the 15th at his golf course in N.J.

Stormy – While Trump’s wife was in the hospital having his baby, he claimed he did not know Stormy. Later, Trump said he did not know about a $130,000 payment to porn girlfriend Stormy Daniels, he did not know where his attorney Michael Cohen got the money for the payment. Trump knew, because he had personally reimbursed Cohen with a personal check.

Forest floor – Trump had complained about the forest fires in California and withheld federal money to fight them. During a visit to Paradise, California he claimed European “forest nation” had “spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things. And they don’t have any problem with fires.”

Please add your favorite.

Frank DeSantis

Jupiter Beach