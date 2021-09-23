83.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Open House At The Wild Horse Rescue Center

By Staff Report

Check out these beautiful horses photographed during an open house at the Wild Horse Rescue Center in Webster. Thanks to Darlene O’Donnell for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at www.villages-news.com/contact-us!

