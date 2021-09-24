Do these people think they can change opinions of President Trump?

To the Editor:

I just read Mr. DeSantis’ endless rant on President Trump, so sad that he has taken the reins from all the more prominent Trump haters.

To what extent do these people believe they can change anyone’s opinion of President Trump? Their endless posting must only be to appease their own “Trump Derangement Syndromes.” Their rantings only make Trump supporters more encouraged to rid Washington of the plague of socialism that is becoming evermore taking our freedoms away. To tout the praise of President Biden and his handlers for what they are doing is a sad reflection on what true Americans believe is right for this country.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont