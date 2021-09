Dorothy D. Mallas, 83, of the Villages, FL, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at home under care of hospice. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William P. Mallas in 2016. She is survived by her sister Delia Monzel and many loving nieces and nephews. At a future date we will host a Celebration of Life at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.