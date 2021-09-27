87.2 F
The Villages
Monday, September 27, 2021
Mother arrested after student tells Wildwood school officials about abuse

By Meta Minton

Keosha Ronay Linzy

A mother was arrested after a student told Wildwood school officials about alleged abuse which occurred at their home.

Keosha Ronay Linzy, 29, who lives in the Club Wildwood apartments, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of child abuse.

Her daughter had confided in a school nurse and a guidance counselor at Wildwood Middle High School that her mother struck her on the wrist with a belt and pushed her down the stairs at their home. While her daughter was still laying at the bottom of the stairs, Linzy ordered her to clean the house and left for work, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The following day, the daughter spoke to school school officials. They summoned police who interviewed the girl who “was visibly upset and crying.”

Linzy was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

