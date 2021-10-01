Comedian Bill Engvall will make return appearance at The Sharon

Comedian Bill Engvall will be appearing in two shows in December at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.

He will perform at 5 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 in a show in support of the Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club.

Engvall is no stranger to The Villages. In May 2018, he performed two sold-out shows at The Sharon that included riffs on cell phones, dishwashers, cats, corndogs, veterinarians, Home Depot, Golden Corral, nose hairs, garage sales, building a house, his wife’s menopause and – yes – even The Villages.

Most recently, Engvall was a contestant on season 17 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and as a fan favorite, he made it to the finals. Earlier this year, Engvall lent his voice to the animated comedy series Bounty Hunters, which aired on CMT. He previously starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. Engvallwas part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over nine million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred on the WB’s hit sketch comedy show Blue Collar TV and in several solo specials for Comedy Central. In 2012 he reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the Them Idiots Whirled Tour, which aired as a special on CMT.

Tickets on sale now and can be purchased at https://getoffthebusconcerts.com/bill-engvall/.