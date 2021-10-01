81.5 F
The Villages
Friday, October 1, 2021
Wildwood woman jailed for violating probation four days after sentencing

By Meta Minton

Valerie Jeanne Petters
A Wildwood woman has been jailed for violating her probation four days after sentencing.

Valerie Jeanne Petters, 50, was booked this past week at the Sumter County Detention Center on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation.

She was sentenced to 12 months probation on July 13 in Lake County Court on charges of possession of drug equipment and resisting arrest.

Petters was arrested July 17 on a charge of driving while license suspended, “a mere four days after being sentenced to probation,” Petters’ probation officer wrote in a report. It was also noted that Petters had skipped mandatory appointments with the probation office and did not submit a drug screen as required.

The arrest warrant for the probation violation was issued Tuesday and she was picked up the following day.

Petters was being held without bond at the jail.

Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

