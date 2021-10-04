74-year-old Summerfield motorcyclist dies at scene of crash in Lake County

A 74-year-old Summerfield motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash Sunday near Lake Clearwater in Lake County.

The man had been riding the motorcycle at 5:30 p.m. westbound on County Road 42 at Maggie Jones Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and the motorcycle left the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, who had been wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.