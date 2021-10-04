87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 4, 2021
type here...

74-year-old Summerfield motorcyclist dies at scene of crash in Lake County

By Staff Report

A 74-year-old Summerfield motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash Sunday near Lake Clearwater in Lake County.

The man had been riding the motorcycle at 5:30 p.m. westbound on County Road 42 at Maggie Jones Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and the motorcycle left the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, who had been wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Next they will be forcing us to get the flu vaccine

A Village of Sanibel resident is fearful that next they will be forcing us to get the flu vaccine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident asks, what is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Disinformation and misinformation from Larry Moran

A Jupiter Beach resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions “disinformation and misinformation” from frequent letter writer Larry Moran.

Thanks to jerk who parked in my golf cart at town square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident has a message for the person who felt it was acceptable to block in a golf cart at Spanish Springs.

What does President Biden consider to be ‘fair’ in our tax code?

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden wants fairness in the tax code, but who determines what is “fair”?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos