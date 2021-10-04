Lady Lake Commission approves plan for new 7-Eleven in The Villages

An updated plan for a new 7-Eleven in The Villages has been approved by the Lady Lake Commission.

The new 7-Eleven will be built at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The plans include a 4,650-square-foot convenience store, 24 fueling stations and a drive-through car wash. It is being built at the former site of a BP gas station that dates back to 1989.

The new 7-Eleven is expected to attract 2,986 “daily trip ends,” according to Lady Lake’s Growth Management Department. The new convenience store will be significantly larger than the previous one and there will be more fueling stations.

Earlier this year, the commission on a split vote made the developer of the project redraw the plan for the entrance to the car wash to accommodate a historic tree.

On Monday night when the latest version of the 7-Eleven was approved, Commissioner Dan Vincent publicly thanked the project’s developer for changing the plan for the car wash that has saved the tree.

The commission unanimously approved the updated plan for the 7-Eleven.