87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 4, 2021
type here...

Woman arrested with drugs after traffic stop at motel in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

Shunteria Lashay Gilyard
Shunteria Lashay Gilyard

A woman was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop at a motel in Wildwood.

Shunteria Lashay Gilyard, 36, of Wildwood, had been driving a brown 2010 Buick utility vehicle at 6 p.m. Friday when she was pulled over at the Budget Inn on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A check revealed she was driving on a suspended license.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected. Gilyard and her three passengers were asked if any of them had medical marijuana cards. They all said they did not, the report said.   

A cigar package containing marijuana was found in the vehicle as well as two pills identified as methylenedioxymethamphetamine.

The Tallahassee native was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. She was ticketed for driving while license suspended.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold was placed on her custody by Madison County authorities.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Next they will be forcing us to get the flu vaccine

A Village of Sanibel resident is fearful that next they will be forcing us to get the flu vaccine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident asks, what is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Disinformation and misinformation from Larry Moran

A Jupiter Beach resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions “disinformation and misinformation” from frequent letter writer Larry Moran.

Thanks to jerk who parked in my golf cart at town square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident has a message for the person who felt it was acceptable to block in a golf cart at Spanish Springs.

What does President Biden consider to be ‘fair’ in our tax code?

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden wants fairness in the tax code, but who determines what is “fair”?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos