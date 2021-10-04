Woman arrested with drugs after traffic stop at motel in Wildwood

A woman was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop at a motel in Wildwood.

Shunteria Lashay Gilyard, 36, of Wildwood, had been driving a brown 2010 Buick utility vehicle at 6 p.m. Friday when she was pulled over at the Budget Inn on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A check revealed she was driving on a suspended license.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected. Gilyard and her three passengers were asked if any of them had medical marijuana cards. They all said they did not, the report said.

A cigar package containing marijuana was found in the vehicle as well as two pills identified as methylenedioxymethamphetamine.

The Tallahassee native was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. She was ticketed for driving while license suspended.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold was placed on her custody by Madison County authorities.