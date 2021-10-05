Village of Pine Ridge woman arrested on DUI charge after wine found in car

A Village of Pine Ridge woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after wine was found in her car.

Fruitland Park police were called at 10:05 a.m. Sunday to the Walmart parking lot after a report was received about an intoxicated female.

An officer found 52-year-old Christina Lynn Bullen of 3197 Dressendorfer Drive sitting in a car with the front driver’s window open, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She became “extremely argumentative and uncooperative.”

A large bottle of wine that was about 25 percent full was spotted on the driver’s side floorboard. An unopened bottle of wine was in the same location.

The Virginia native was invited to perform in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the officer to conclude she was under the influence. She was transported to the Lake County Jail and upon arrival there, she was found to be unresponsive. She was transported by Lake EMS to AdventHealth Waterman.

Because a breathalyzer device was not available at the hospital, the officer suggested that a blood test “would be the least invasive and easiest option” to determine if she was intoxicated. Bullen initially refused to provide a blood sample, but when she was informed she could lose her license for refusing to provide the sample, she agreed to provide it.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.