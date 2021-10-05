87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
type here...

Village of Pine Ridge woman arrested on DUI charge after wine found in car

By Meta Minton

Christina Lynn Bullen
Christina Lynn Bullen

A Village of Pine Ridge woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after wine was found in her car.

Fruitland Park police were called at 10:05 a.m. Sunday to the Walmart parking lot after a report was received about an intoxicated female.

An officer found 52-year-old Christina Lynn Bullen of 3197 Dressendorfer Drive sitting in a car with the front driver’s window open, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She became “extremely argumentative and uncooperative.”

A large bottle of wine that was about 25 percent full was spotted on the driver’s side floorboard. An unopened bottle of wine was in the same location.

The Virginia native was invited to perform in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the officer to conclude she was under the influence. She was transported to the Lake County Jail and upon arrival there, she was found to be unresponsive. She was transported by Lake EMS to AdventHealth Waterman.

Because a breathalyzer device was not available at the hospital, the officer suggested that a blood test “would be the least invasive and easiest option” to determine if she was intoxicated. Bullen initially refused to provide a blood sample, but when she was informed she could lose her license for refusing to provide the sample, she agreed to provide it.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How did they know?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders out loud how the Jan. 6 rioters knew how to access the U.S. Capitol.

An open letter to the Morse family about The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Bonita resident has penned an open letter to the Morse family about the newspaper they own, The Villages Daily Sun.

Village of McClure resident has question about golf cart bridge

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter the Editor, has a question about a golf cart bridge at Warm Springs.

Next they will be forcing us to get the flu vaccine

A Village of Sanibel resident is fearful that next they will be forcing us to get the flu vaccine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident asks, what is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos