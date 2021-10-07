CDD 12 to send letter to Wildwood about Fenney Putt & Play parking

The chairman of the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors will send a letter to the mayor of Wildwood reminding him of the city’s enforcement powers on city streets, in particular those near Fenney Putt & Play.

Residents near the popular golfing facility have long been frustrated about the lack of parking at Fenney Putt & Play, with cars spilling over and lining their streets. In 2019, the Wildwood Commission passed an ordinance to address the parking situation, but at the time indicated that the police weren’t likely to engage in a ticket-writing spree. However, the lack of enforcement by Wildwood police has meant that parking has continued in the streets near Fenney Putt & Play.

Village of Fenney resident Janice Panasuk on Thursday morning told supervisors that she and her neighbors recently conducted a traffic study and found signs they created have been effective in discouraging parking on their street. She noted that with the return of snowbirds, the facility is getting busier.

This past weekend, she and her neighbors put out signs to discourage Putt & Play parking on their street. The signs, which were created by a neighbor, were on display during the “prime hours” between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“They read the signs and went to Sugar Cane (Recreation Center) to park,” Panasuk said.

She said 15 potential parkers were diverted on Saturday and 17 more were diverted on Sunday.

“My message to you is the signs work,” Panasuk said.

She said she is hoping that enhanced cooperation with Wildwood will include signage.

CDD 12 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jon Roudabush is sending a letter to Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf regarding parking enforcement. You can read it at this link: Letter to Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf