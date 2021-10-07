90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 7, 2021
type here...

CDD 12 to send letter to Wildwood about Fenney Putt & Play parking

By Meta Minton

The chairman of the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors will send a  letter to the mayor of Wildwood reminding him of the city’s enforcement powers on city streets, in particular those near Fenney Putt & Play.

Residents near the popular golfing facility have long been frustrated about the lack of parking at Fenney Putt & Play, with cars spilling over and lining their streets. In 2019, the Wildwood Commission passed an ordinance to address the parking situation, but at the time indicated that the police weren’t likely to engage in a ticket-writing spree. However, the lack of enforcement by Wildwood police has meant that parking has continued in the streets near Fenney Putt & Play.

Tim Webber created this sign to attempt to ward off Fenney Putt Play parkers on his street.
A resident created this sign to attempt to ward off Fenney Putt & Play parkers on his street.

Village of Fenney resident Janice Panasuk on Thursday morning told supervisors that she and her neighbors recently conducted a traffic study and found signs they created have been effective in discouraging parking on their street. She noted that with the return of snowbirds, the facility is getting busier.

This past weekend, she and her neighbors put out signs to discourage Putt & Play parking on their street. The signs, which were created by a neighbor, were on display during the “prime hours” between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“They read the signs and went to Sugar Cane (Recreation Center) to park,” Panasuk said.

She said 15 potential parkers were diverted on Saturday and 17 more were diverted on Sunday.

“My message to you is the signs work,” Panasuk said.

She said she is hoping that enhanced cooperation with Wildwood will include signage.

CDD 12 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jon Roudabush is sending a letter to Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf regarding parking enforcement. You can read it at this link: Letter to Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What does the future hold for Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Country Club Hills resident is wondering what the future holds for The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages-News.com was out of bounds on Ed McGinty coverage

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villages-News.com was out of bounds in its coverage of Ed McGinty.

Vietnam Veterans Chapter offers thanks for help with golf tourney

In a Letter to the Editor, the Vietnam Veterans Chapter offers thanks for help with its successful golf tourney.

Cyclists should be stopping at stop signs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident contends that bicyclists in The Villages need to stop at stop signs.

Response to ‘requirement’ for flu vaccine

A Village of Summerhill resident offers a response to a previous Letter to the Editor about the requirement for a flu vaccine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos