Friday, October 8, 2021
Squatters reportedly living in abandoned home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Squatters are reportedly living in an abandoned home in The Villages.

Residents of the Village of Summerhill spoke out about the problem Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors.

The squatters are living at 718 Santa Fe St. The property owners are deceased. The home is in foreclosure and the utilities have been turned off. The next of kin has indicated they are not responsible for the property and the couple left no will.

The property at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing
The property at 718 Santa Fe St. reportedly has squatters living inside.

Neighbor Elizabeth Pyrzenski said the water has been shut off at the home and big bottles of water are being delivered to the occupants.

Leona Gentner, who also lives on Santa Fe Street, alleged the squatters have been stealing water from an outdoor spigot at her home.

“They have moved my hose,” she said.

The squatters are said to include a 10-year-old boy and a teenage girl.

“I don’t want to see them out on the street, but we can’t have them here,” Genter said.

The District government is currently cutting the grass at the home, as the result of a deed compliance hearing held earlier this year.

The limbo is being perpetuated because of the foreclosure.

“When a house goes into foreclosure with a bank, the bank takes a, ‘Oh, so what?’ attitude,” said Supervisor Gail Lazenby.

He said he shares the frustration of residents when these problems linger and eyesores remain in a neighborhood.

The residents were encouraged to contact law enforcement, particularly if they have proof, such as the theft of water.

