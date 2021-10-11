Battery suspect admits he fled police because ‘he did not want to go to jail’

A battery suspect in Wildwood admitted he fled police because he “did not want to go to jail.”

Cesar Miranda Vieyra, 42, was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly attacking his girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The girlfriend, who had trouble speaking English, described what happened through a friend, the report indicated. He fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Vieyra was later spotted on a bicycle. He fled police before he was taken into custody. He said he “was scared and did not want to go to jail,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.